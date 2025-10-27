BREAKING: Beloved Wrestling Legend Has Suffered 2 Strokes - Reports

A wrestling legend has now suffered two strokes. The news comes as a hard blow for his fans. Dave Meltzer confirmed that the reports are that the legend Abdullah the Butcher had suffered two strokes. That was the reason he was taken to the hospital over the past week, and is currently still under observation. There are as yet no updates on how he is doing and how the recovery process is currently ongoing. Abdullah the Butcher wrestled across the world, and was famous for his hardcore influence that is hard for anyone to really match. Competing in the territories early on in his career, he served as a special attraction, arriving as a huge scary star that would take on local babyfaces. He wrestled in the NWA, Japan, Europe, Australia, the Carribean, and Africa, leaving very few very few continents where he never competed - mainly Antarctica. He was a part of WWC and WCW, as well as ECW at different times as well. WWE remains one of the only promotions where he never competed.We at Sportskeeda wish the wrestling legend well and a swift recovery. Wrestling legend Abdullah the Butcher feels that he was ripped offLast year the wrestling legend spoke about how he felt that he worked for nothing. He said that he might not have anything of his left soon. “Well, at 82 years old, I sit in my room a lot of times and I say that I’ve worked for nothing. All of what I had worked for in the wrestling business by acting crazy, beating my head against the wall, doing this, doing that -- I might not have nothing pretty soon.”The star also said that he had been ripped off. “You got a lot of people who try to take what you worked all your life for. In my opinion, I’ve been ripped off so bad it’s unbelievable, and [I’m] still getting ripped off.”Further updates are awaited on the star.