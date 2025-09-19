In a breaking story, a controversial name has now been arrested after attacking during a wrestling show. This comes after a brutal beatdown, which saw a wrestler sent to the hospital.

Ad

The son of UFC legend Rampage Jackson, Raja Jackson, was arrested on Thursday for his attack on Syko Stu last month. Jackson was scheduled for a run-in attack on Stew, but after an earlier disagreement saw the two on unfriendly terms, he ran out, slammed Stu on the mat, and then hit him with more than 20 punches while the star had already lost consciousness. Other wrestlers stepped in, after the shock wore off, and pulled him off.

Ad

Trending

TMZ has reported that Raja Jackson had been arrested for the incident. He was taken into custody early in the morning and then booked on a felony charge.

The records from the jail show that he is still behind bars at this time. However, Raja Jackson can still leave as he is being held on a $50,000 bond. It remains to be seen if anyone posts the bond soon.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Syko Stu is still not back to wrestling after the attack

Stu was forced to spend several days in the hospital with quite a few injuries. He also fractured his maxilla bone. Now, the star has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Ad

It is still a long road to recovery, and it may be quite some time before he can return to wrestling again.

As for Raja Jackson, further developments are now awaited to see what will happen now that he has been arrested. The charges and other details should be made clear as well. His father had previously commented that Jackson should go to jail over what happened, as well as do some community service.

We at Sportskeeda wish Stu a fast recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!