Raja Jackson has not been the same since his "mom got murdered", reveals his father, Rampage Jackson

Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, has been at the center of controversy for a while, as he appeared to go off script and attack a wrestler at a show for KnockX Pro Wrestling. The star hit him with multiple real punches as an alleged receipt for being hit with a beer can earlier. Now, the pro-fighter has spoken out about his son.The conversation surrounding Raja has not been positive after he sent Syko Stu to the hospital. The star was non-responsive when he was being punched, and it took a long time for someone to pull Raja off him. Although the star has regained consciousness and is doing better, his path to recovery may be a long one. Rampage Jackson recently went live in a video, where he said what he was saying had nothing to do with the incident in question. However, he had to say that he knew his son had not been the same since his mother was murdered. While he did not add details about that, he admitted that he was not a psychiatrist and that he'd tried to cheer him up, but he did not know what he was doing."This don't got nothing to do with what is going on. But all I'm going to say is my son has not been the same since his mom got murdered. He hasn't, and I know that. I've been trying to be there for him, make him laugh, and cheer him up. I'm not a psychiatrist, I don't know what the f**k to do. I know my kids. He has not been the same... with me, he has been distant from me. He wants to be more of a man, and more of this."Syko Stu has regained consciousness after Rampage Jackson's son, Raja, attacked himWhile Rampage Jackson has talked about the attack, there is now an update on Syko Stu's health. His friend, Douglas Malo, revealed that the star is now alert and able to talk."[Syko Stu] Remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He's talking a little bit. He's alert. He's still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that," Malo said.Malo went on to say that he was upset with Raja for what he had done with Stu.