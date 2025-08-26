BREAKING: Huge Jey Uso botch on WWE RAW

Jey Uso made a very obvious botch on WWE RAW tonight, and it was spotted immediately. It came during a crucial segment as well, which worked against the star.Jey came out after the main event of the night, where things were breaking down. LA Knight was facing Bron Breakker in the final match of the night. It was a hard-hitting affair as Seth Rollins had instructed Breakker to be sure to destroy LA Knight and leave him unable to compete at Clash in Paris. Things started with a brawl before the match even began, but in the end, Breakker was able to hit Knight with a spear thanks to a distraction by Seth Rollins, which led to Knight getting pinned.This led to another brawl afterward, with CM Punk and Jey Uso getting involved. Even while the Vision retreated, the apparent allies were not done in the ring. Instead, it led to a brawl between CM Punk and LA Knight as well, with the two stars having had some tense interactions in the past.Punk took Knight out, and it was just Jey Uso and him standing. Punk was staring at Uso, and it seemed that Jey would leave the ring. Instead, he hit Punk with a superkick. However, the superkick was a botch. He was trying to hit Punk in the head, but instead, very clearly, connected with his chest. In fact, the foot hardly reached the chest as well. Punk sold it like it was his head that was hit, but fans could see that it had actually connected with his chest and started to boo him.Jey Uso has received a huge push but also been criticized a lot in 2025While Triple H may have &quot;strapped a rocket&quot; to Jey Uso in 2025, with the Royal Rumble win and the World Heavyweight title reign, things have not been easy for him at all.The former Bloodline member may have won the title, but he also lost it quite quickly. Also, while he is massively popular with a section of the audience, he has been the target of a lot of criticism as well.It remains to be seen how he closes out the year and whether he can do it with the World Heavyweight title.