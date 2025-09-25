BREAKING: Huge Wrestler Accused of Domestic Violence Finally Breaks Silence to Issue Statement

A top wrestler was recently accused of domestic violence. She has finally broken her silence and issued a statement.Yesterday, it was revealed that TNA Wrestling was launching an investigation into Masha Slamovich after accusations surrounding domestic violence were brought against her. She has been part of TNA Wrestling since 2019 and became a dominant member of the Knockouts Division. The wrestler has made several appearances on NXT as well. September 5 was her last match for TNA, and a friend of her ex made an accusation of domestic abuse against her. She had been in a relationship with AKIRA previously. It was soon after this that it was confirmed that TNA was launching an investigation.The accusations included a Dropbox file which had multiple images with screenshots of alleged text conversations between Slamovich and AKIRA, AKIRA and a friend, and pictures of the alleged damage done to AKIRA's head and body as well.Now, Masha Slamovich has issued a statement surrounding the matter and revealed that until the beginning of the year, she was in a toxic and mutually destructive relationship where both parties had hurt each other deeply and did not treat each other with the respect that they deserved. She said that she was taking responsibility for her actions and was embarrassed and sorry about the role she had played in what had happened.The wrestler went on to say that she had reflected on this time and tried to deal with conflict more maturely. She apologized to everyone she had let down, including her former partner, hoping that he would be able to heal. She concluded by stating that this would be her only comment on the matter.&quot;Up until the beginning of this year, I was in a toxic and mutually destructive relationship. We hurt each other deeply, and in private moments, failed to treat each other with the consideration and respect we both deserve. I take responsibility for my actions and I am sorry, embarrassed, and ashamed of the role I played in our relationship and the way things turned out. In the time since, I have sought help to reflect on this time and deal with conflict in more mature, healthier, and sustainable ways. I apologize to those that I let down, including my former partner. I hope he is able to heal. This will be my only statement on the matter. - Masha.&quot;What could be the fallout for Masha Slamovich as a wrestler?At this time, details of what happens next are uncertain. Reports have stated that her contract with TNA is set to expire soon and has not been renewed.As to what happens next, it is too soon to tell. It seems unlikely that she could be headed to WWE after these issues, but stranger things have happened to wrestlers in the past.The wrestler has been pulled from shows with Prestige Wrestling, Metroplex Wrestling, and GCW for now. Further updates are awaited.