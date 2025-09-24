TNA Wrestling investigating Masha Slamovich amid domestic violence allegations

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich is currently under investigation by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, per Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated.

Masha, real name Anna Khozina, has been a part of TNA Wrestling since 2019, and made her name as one of the most dominant Knockouts ever to step foot inside the promotion. Slamovich has taken on the likes of Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, Tasha Steelz, Naomi, and more in her time with the promotion, rising to the very top. She even appeared on several NXT shows and challenged for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Heatwave this summer.

Slamovich's last match was on the September 5 edition of IMPACT Wrestling, and we may not see her in TNA or WWE for a while. The 27-year-old star was accused of domestic abuse by a friend of her ex, wrestler AKIRA, real name Alexander Atkisson.

Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated broke the news earlier today, stating that he spoke with TNA. Screenshots were shown from an account @deathsamuraiszn on X, as they claim these to be texts between Khozina and Atkisson.

"NEW: TNA tells me it has opened an internal investigation after allegations of domestic abuse against former Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich surfaced on social media on Tuesday. More (down arrow) #TNA," Jon Alba wrote on X.

According to Alba's report, TNA is conducting an internal investigation; the account sharing the private texts belonged to a personal friend of Atkisson. As of this moment, these photos have not been verified; however, the link associated with the tweet contains 114 pieces of supposed evidence.

Masha Slamovich's alleged victim speaks out, and another promotion pulls the former TNA Champion from its show

While nothing has been confirmed by TNA's internal investigation yet, another promotion has taken action while waiting for answers. Masha Slamovich was set to compete at Prestige Wrestling's Prestige Roseland XII. This is one of Prestige's final four shows, as the promotion is set to close down.

Prestige Wrestling @WrestlePrestige *ROSELAND XII UPDATE* Masha Slamovich will no longer be competing at #PrestigeRoseland XII. We will have further updates for you later tonight. Thank you &amp; we will see you on 10/5 in Portland, Oregon!

This came hours after Atkisson, tweeting from his X account @theakiraway, responded to the news in shock. The indie star stated that his friend held back for months because he had asked her not to come forward with anything, and he may never have known if she had not done it. It's a tough story to read, but you can check out the full explanation here.

Neither Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, nor Masha Slamovich has publicly responded to the accusations at this time.

