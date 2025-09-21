  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Naomi Confirms Her WWE Return Date

Naomi Confirms Her WWE Return Date

By Divesh Merani
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:10 GMT
Naomi is pregnant. (Image via WWE.com)
Naomi is pregnant. (Image via WWE.com)

Naomi has been away from WWE television for the past month due to her pregnancy. The former Women's World Champion has now seemingly revealed when she will return for a televised appearance.

Ad

Live-tweeting from home during Wrestlepalooza, Naomi shared her unfiltered thoughts with the wrestling world. Among them was her delight at the announcement that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The Undertaker revealed the news in front of The Billion Dollar Princess at Wrestlepalooza, catching her off guard. Several WWE stars have reacted positively to this, with Naomi being one of them. She stated that she will be there for McMahon's Hall of Fame induction, no matter what.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It is expected to be in April, the night before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Naomi is due to give birth to her and Jimmy Uso's child around that time, and she joked that she may "have the baby" at the Hall of Fame ceremony. That is how much she is committed to being there:

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

"If I have the baby at the Hall of Fame will yall help me bc I can’t miss mothers @StephMcMahon induction ⚠️ ❤️🤭👏," she wrote.
Ad
Ad

So, as long as she is physically able to travel, Naomi will make sure that she is at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But as for her in-ring comeback, the former Women's World Champion may end up returning towards the end of next year or early 2027.

Naomi's World Championship Has a New Owner Following WWE Wrestlepalooza

Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. The title was put up for grabs at Wrestlepalooza tonight, as Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY in an in-ring classic.

La Primera was supposed to face the real-life Bloodline member at Clash in Paris and had to be patient for her opportunity. But once it came, Vaquer got the job done. She and SKY had a heartwarming moment of respect after the match. It remains to be seen, though, where this outcome leaves The Genius of the Sky following Wrestlepalooza.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications