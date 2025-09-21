Naomi Confirms Her WWE Return Date

Naomi has been away from WWE television for the past month due to her pregnancy. The former Women's World Champion has now seemingly revealed when she will return for a televised appearance.Live-tweeting from home during Wrestlepalooza, Naomi shared her unfiltered thoughts with the wrestling world. Among them was her delight at the announcement that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.The Undertaker revealed the news in front of The Billion Dollar Princess at Wrestlepalooza, catching her off guard. Several WWE stars have reacted positively to this, with Naomi being one of them. She stated that she will be there for McMahon's Hall of Fame induction, no matter what.It is expected to be in April, the night before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Naomi is due to give birth to her and Jimmy Uso's child around that time, and she joked that she may &quot;have the baby&quot; at the Hall of Fame ceremony. That is how much she is committed to being there:&quot;If I have the baby at the Hall of Fame will yall help me bc I can’t miss mothers @StephMcMahon induction ⚠️ ❤️🤭👏,&quot; she wrote.So, as long as she is physically able to travel, Naomi will make sure that she is at the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. But as for her in-ring comeback, the former Women's World Champion may end up returning towards the end of next year or early 2027.Naomi's World Championship Has a New Owner Following WWE WrestlepaloozaNaomi vacated the Women's World Championship due to her pregnancy. The title was put up for grabs at Wrestlepalooza tonight, as Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY in an in-ring classic.La Primera was supposed to face the real-life Bloodline member at Clash in Paris and had to be patient for her opportunity. But once it came, Vaquer got the job done. She and SKY had a heartwarming moment of respect after the match. It remains to be seen, though, where this outcome leaves The Genius of the Sky following Wrestlepalooza.