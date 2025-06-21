BREAKING: Jacob Fatu confirms he's defending his US Title at Night of Champions 2025 against 32-year-old top star

Jacob Fatu's next defense of the United States Championship is now official. After a lot of drama on SmackDown, Fatu confirmed that he will be facing a 32-year-old star at Night of Champions 2025.

The match came when least expected. Some fans thought that when there were teases of a (New) Bloodline break-up in early 2025, it would be at WrestleMania 41 when Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu came to a head. However, that wasn't the case.

Instead, we will be getting it at Night of Champions, a week from now in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jacob Fatu confirmed that he will be defending his US Title against Solo Sikoa.

The segment featuring the Bloodline stars on SmackDown was quite an interesting one. Solo Sikoa tried to get the better of him, but it was a mistake, and he was caught. JC Mateo tried to unleash himself to bring the numbers game advantage, but Jimmy Uso made a surprising save to create an unexpected new Bloodline alliance between him and Fatu.

It's going to be a huge first-time-ever clash at Night of Champions in Riyadh. While we expect JC Mateo to try and help Solo Sikoa, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jimmy Uso make his way to Saudi Arabia.

