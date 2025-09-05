BREAKING: John Cena's final appearances confirmed

John Cena's final WWE appearances at two historic venues have been confirmed. The Franchise Player has been winding down his Retirement Tour and has only eight dates left following the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Ad

He is set to appear this week on SmackDown in what has been reported as his last appearance on the blue brand's show as an active performer. There has been a lot of buzz around Cena's exact retirement date and venue as well.

Now, The Unseen 17's final WWE appearances at two famous venues have been confirmed. John Cena is set to make his final appearance at Boston's TD Garden on November 10 as part of Monday Night RAW, and a week later, he will show up at Madison Square Garden in New York one last time as an in-ring performer, according to a press release by WWE.

Ad

Trending

"WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City when Monday Night RAW heads to TD Garden on Monday, Nov. 10, and Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 17, as part of his Farewell Tour, which comes to an end this December," the press release read.

Ad

As far as his last WWE appearance goes, his last match is confirmed for December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Earlier, it was expected that Boston would be the venue for this final match.

A native of West Newbury, Cena has a close association with Boston. He has won two of his 17 WWE World Titles in the city. He has also had some memorable moments at Madison Square Garden.

Cena won the U.S. Title at WrestleMania 20 at MSG, and it was also the venue for his shocking return at the 2008 Royal Rumble.

Ad

Ad

John Cena set for historic SmackDown appearance

John Cena is set to appear on SmackDown this week. It has been reported that this will be his last SmackDown appearance before he is moved to RAW.

Notably, SmackDown will emanate from the Allstate Arena this week, and the venue holds immense significance for Cena. He made his WWE debut at the same arena in 2002, locking horns with Kurt Angle. Cena also headlined his first-ever WrestleMania at the venue in 2006.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More