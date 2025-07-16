BREAKING: Masha Slamovich pins WWE champion ahead of major title match

Masha Slamovich competed in a match tonight on NXT. She pinned a WWE champion to win the bout.

Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Women's Championship a few weeks ago. Since then, she has defended the title a few times. Jayne successfully defended her title against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution 2025 and will now compete against Masha Slamovich at TNA Slammiversary in a title vs. title match.

Tonight on NXT, Masha and Jacy Jayne came face-to-face in the ring at the start of the show. Masha made it clear that she was going to be the first TNA wrestler to hold the NXT Women's Championship. However, Jacy was confident that she would become a double champion at Slammiversary. They were interrupted by Zaria and Sol Ruca. It didn't take long for things to escalate, which resulted in a brawl.

Hence, in the main event, Masha teamed with Zaria and Sol Ruca against Fatal Influence. During the match, The Culling came out ringside. Zaria and Sol Ruca took out Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame while Hank Walker and Tank Ledger came out and brawled with Niko Vance and Shawn Spears. This allowed the TNA Knockouts World Champion to pin Jacy Jayne in the ring.

It will be interesting to see if Masha Slamovich will be able to pin Jacy Jayne at TNA Slammiversary as well.

