BREAKING: New Disney-WWE deal worth estimated $1.6 Billion 

WWE has reached an agreement with Disney for a blockbuster deal for the streaming rights in the US for WWE Premium Live Events, like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, starting from 2026.The Stamford-based company had a long-term deal with Peacock, which will expire around March 2026, and The Wall Street Journal has broken down details of the lucrative deal between WWE and ESPN.The deal will be worth $325 million on an annual basis, which means over $1.6 billion over a period of five years. This is nearly double the current deal WWE has with Peacock, which was for five years, worth a total of $900 million.Under the new deal, which is expected to kick off with the 2026 Royal Rumble in January, subscribers will need to pay $29.99 a month to watch the premium live events.ESPN continues to invest in combat sports, as they have also been streaming UFC bouts, with the current deal being around $300 million and expiring in December.As for Peacock, the platform has been streaming WWE PLEs for years, which has helped increase viewership, and they are now set to invest even more, but this time in basketball through a deal with the NBA, which will start in October.