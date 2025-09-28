BREAKING: Ricky Saints is WWE NXT Champion

Ricky Saints competed for the NXT Championship tonight at No Mercy. He was able to defeat Oba Femi for the title.Saints joined the NXT roster earlier this year. Shortly after joining the black-and-silver brand, he won the North American Championship. After losing the title, he moved on and turned his attention toward Oba Femi and the NXT Championship. The duo had many heated confrontations over the past few weeks. Oba and Saints finally stepped into the ring at NXT No Mercy 2025.As expected, Oba Femi dominated most of the match and even hit the former AEW star with a Fall from Grace. However, Saints showcased his resilience and kicked out. In the end, Saints was able to shock the world and pin The Ruler, ending the latter's 264-day title reign to become the new NXT Champion.Ricky Saints recently reflected on his wrestling journeyRicky Saints' path to WWE wasn't an easy one. Before arriving in the sports entertainment juggernaut, he competed for AEW for several years. Initially, he was booked as a top star. However, towards the end of his run with the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was kept off TV until his departure. However, he quickly joined WWE following his exit and has now established himself as a top name in NXT.During an interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Ricky Saints credited CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Shawn Spears, Cody Rhodes, and others for helping him get to where he is in his career.&quot;There's so many. I say so many, but there's not that many. There's a few guys in my life that really helped me. You've got the Bryan Danielsons, CM Punks, Codys, Shawn Spears, people like that, that have really along the way helped guide me to this point that I'm getting to. And even some guys that are not as known. God rest his soul, Jax Dane was another guy from NWA that really took me under his wing and helped me out. I can't say that this was a lonesome journey, for sure, there are people who have helped as much as they could, as much as they have been able to help.&quot; [H/T: WrestleTalk]It's good to see that Ricky Saints just picked up the biggest win of his career and secured the NXT Title.