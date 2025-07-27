BREAKING: WWE all but confirms the main event for SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

WWE is gearing up for its upcoming SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event, which is just one week away as of this writing. The anticipation for the first two-night Biggest Party of Summer is at its peak. The match card for both nights is stacked and star-studded. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may have revealed the main event for Night One.The sports entertainment juggernaut recently revealed the entire card for both nights. While Night One has six matches, Night Two is set to feature five bouts. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes II will likely be the main event for SummerSlam Sunday. The main event for Night One could be Roman Reigns and Jey Uso going up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. WWE is advertising the tag team match on the main cover for Saturday's show, while Cena vs. Rhodes is on the cover for Night Two.The promotional material all but confirms that the likely main event for Night One will be the tag team match pitting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. However, the match order is always subject to change in WWE.Main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One will have major implicationsBesides Reigns and Uso vs. Breakker and Reed, CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title seems to be a heavy favorite to headline Saturday's show. Both of these matches are a result of two of the top storylines on RAW and will have major implications.Seth Rollins' injury has arguably derailed the momentum for Paul Heyman's heel group. The faction's future depends on the outcome of the tag team contest. A potential victory over the Samoans could allow the villainous duo to become an unstoppable force on RAW. Meanwhile, Reigns and Jey will aim to bounce back after suffering major losses this year.If Punk vs. Gunther ends up closing Night One, the bout could determine the trajectory of RAW's main event scene. While The Ring General is aiming to continue his dominant reign, The Second City Saint aspires to reach the mountaintop as World Heavyweight Champion again.It will be interesting to see how WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One concludes.