BREAKING: WWE star makes stunning appearance change in return to SmackDown; Joins Solo Sikoa's MFT

Solo Sikoa's MFT is now complete with the &quot;missing&quot; piece that was teased from SmackDown last week. Not only did a popular star return after 175 days, but he also came back with a stunning appearance change along with the rest of MFT.This week on SmackDown, the first of two returns saw Shinsuke Nakamura answer Sami Zayn's US Title open challenge. They had a great match, and it wasn't made clear as to whether Nakamura is a face or a heel. One thing is guaranteed - Solo Sikoa is next for Sami Zayn after MFT returned and took him out, along with Nakamura.At first, a hooded figure with face paint appeared, and it was clear very quickly that the figure was none other than Tama Tonga. The last time Tama Tonga was seen on SmackDown was 175 days ago on April 18th, when he was taken out by LA Knight. That served as a way to write him out of TV, but he is now back. However, it wasn't only he wearing face paint. The rest of MFT, including Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo, wore face paint and had a fresh new appearance.It was only the leader, Solo Sikoa, who didn't have any face paint on. However, his intentions were clear, and he is now coming after Sami Zayn, who took the bigger brunt of the assault. Nakamura was quickly taken out by Tama Tonga, but the main focus was on the United States Champion.Sami Zayn now seemingly faces insurmountable odds against the man whom he dethroned. Last week, Sikoa emphasized that there was one final piece of the puzzle missing, and we now know that to be none other than Tama Tonga.Sikoa could completely shake things up on SmackDown going forward with this new version of MFT.