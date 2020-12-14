Create
Bret Hart accuses Vince McMahon of killing Tag Team wrestling

Abhilash Mendhe
Modified 14 Dec 2020, 10:22 IST
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently opened up on Tag Team wrestling, and made a pretty bold statement about the same. On the latest edition of Confessions Of The Hitman, Hart looked back at how rich and engaging WWE's Tag Team division used to be, back in the day. He added that he believes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon singlehandedly killed Tag Team wrestling.

"I think it's my understanding that Vince McMahon got sick of tag team wrestling and is no longer a fan of it. And that's so sad that he kind of singlehandedly killed a part of the wrestling business that was so important."

Bret Hart was a Tag Team star in WWE before he became a top act

Bret Hart was one of the biggest Superstars in WWE during the 90s, and carried the company on his shoulders around that time. However, before he became a top act in WWE and won several World titles, Bret Hart was a Tag Team Superstar, and was a part of The Hart Foundation alongside Jim Neidhart.

Bret Hart is a two-time World Tag Team Champion, in addition to winning the WWE title on five occasions. The Hart Foundation was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

