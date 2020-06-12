Bret Hart to appear on WWE Backstage next week

The upcoming edition of WWE Backstage will feature one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time!

Expect Bret Hart to offer his take on the current wrestling product being put out by WWE.

Bret Hart will be appearing on the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage.

Shows like The Bump and WWE Backstage have managed to keep us entertained during times like these. If you haven't been keeping up with WWE Backstage, you are missing out big time! The show is getting bigger by the week and its upcoming episode will feature none other than The Hitman, Bret Hart, as the special guest.

It will be interesting to see what stories the legendary Hall of Famer has to share on WWE Backstage. Most of his interviews in the last 20 or so years have been about the infamous "Montreal Screwjob" incident. There's no denying the fact that the incident in question has remained a trendy topic over the year and it's understandable that everyone wants to unearth more details about it.

However, it's high time that we get to hear some fun Bret Hart stories from his days in WWF and WCW as well. And if there's one show that could do that for us wrestling fans, it has got to be WWE Backstage!

WWE Backstage - Hosts and Contributors

One of the main reasons behind WWE Backstage's success is its talented hosts and contributors. Renee Young and Booker T host the show every single week and are joined by a couple of contributors. Christian, Paige, Mark Henry, Ember Moon, and CM Punk serve as the main contributors who offer their takes on the ongoing developments in WWE.

The full panel for next Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage hasn't been revealed yet. For those of you unaware, Booker T and Bret Hart have worked together in WCW. So, it's likely that the two will have some memories to talk about on the show.

Moreover, who doesn't want to find out what Bret Hart thinks about the current WWE product? For that, however, you will have to check out Tuesday's edition of WWE Backstage, at 11e/8p on FS1.