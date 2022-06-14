Bret Hart describes current WWE star as a "pioneer" (Exclusive)

Bret Hart believes his niece Natalya is a ground-breaking member of WWE’s women’s division.

The Queen of Harts is a former Divas Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Women’s Tag Team Champion (w/ Tamina). She has also won more WWE matches than any female superstar in the company’s history.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Hart praised his family member for making history:

“She’s a pioneer, breaking new ground every day.” [0:13-0:17]

The SmackDown star’s current storyline with Ronda Rousey has largely revolved around their respective submission moves: Natalya’s sharpshooter and Rousey’s armbar.

Many have suggested that Natalya’s sharpshooter is not as effective as Bret Hart’s execution of the legendary move. Asked why that may be the case, The Hitman politely laid the blame on the creative team:

“You’ve gotta talk to the writers!” Hart added. [0:25-0:27]

When will Natalya face Ronda Rousey in WWE?

The SmackDown Women’s Championship match is due to take place at Money in the Bank. The premium live event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 2.

Natalya became the number one contender for Rousey’s title after winning a six-pack challenge on the June 3 episode of SmackDown. Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Xia Li also competed in the match.

Last week, The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Shotzi in a non-title encounter on SmackDown. Moments after the seven-minute contest, Natalya attacked her long-time training partner and locked her in the sharpshooter.

