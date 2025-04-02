Bret Hart FINALLY shares his honest thoughts on John Cena's heel turn

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has shared his views on John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. The WWE veteran was surprised when he first heard about the turn.

In a moment that no one saw coming, Cena turned to his dark side and attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. The 16-time world champion will take on The American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania 41 for his Undisputed WWE Title.

Bret Hart recently had a chat with Ariel Helwani and shared his thoughts on John Cena's stunning heel turn. Here's what he said:

"I heard about it and was surprised by it cause there's certain guys that just can't turn heel. (...) Before I heard that it happened, I would have said it's gonna be hard for him to do that. (...) He was like me. He was a longtime hero and when you turn heel, it's kind of a fresh start for you as a character. (...) I trust that John is a very capable, a very smart worker. I'm curious to see how he pulls it off and I look forward to watching him."

John Cena plans to leave with the top prize

Cena cut an intense promo on a recent episode of WWE RAW, addressing the WWE Universe. The WWE veteran said he will leave with the top title which he plans to take from Cody Rhodes at 'Mania. He also said he will make fans forget Ric Flair when he becomes a 17-time world champion.

Cena has been doing incredibly well on the mic since his epic heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. While Cena is mere months away from retiring for good, he still boasts a massive fanbase and they want nothing but to see him beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

