Bret Hart was a "mark" for himself, ex-WWE manager thinks

Bret Hart is widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE stars ever. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently gave his thoughts on The Hitman's mindset toward the wrestling business.

Hart won several titles during his illustrious career, including the WWE Championship five times and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. It has often been said that the Canadian star prioritized titles and the adulation of the fans more than money.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell argued that Hart was a "mark" for favoring individual glory over his own financial future. The word "mark" is often used as a derogatory term in wrestling to describe a fan who is invested in storylines.

"I believe that," Mantell said. "You know what they call that in the wrestling business? Being a mark for yourself. That's exactly what it sounds like to me, because I think he would rather have the accolades and the endearments rather than the money."

Bret Hart is the only three-time WWE Hall of Famer. In April, he and Steve Austin received the inaugural Immortal Moment award for their match at WrestleMania 13.

Dutch Mantell on Bret Hart leaving WWE for WCW

In 1997, Bret Hart joined WCW after the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series. He previously signed a 20-year contract with WWE in 1996 worth around $1.5 million per year. However, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed his top star to join WCW due to the company's financial difficulties.

Dutch Mantell joked that he would have immediately signed with WCW if he received the same $2.5 million annual salary as Hart.

"A lot of times when they go back and say, 'Hey, is that offer still there?' I would say nine times out of 10 the offer wouldn't be there. But, in this case, apparently it was there. Brother, if they'd have said $2.8 million [$2.5 million] to me, I don't care what I was doing. I'd have said, well, where do I sign? Let's go. Just tell me where to go and where to catch that plane."

Mantell also addressed whether Vince McMahon could induct his daughter Stephanie into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

