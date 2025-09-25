Legend dismisses Stephanie McMahon WWE Hall of Fame inductor rumor

Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, recently addressed whether Vince McMahon could induct his daughter.
In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO amid misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon previously resigned from the organization after her father's return in 2023. However, she is now back with the company as a podcast host and occasional on-screen character.
Many have speculated that Vince McMahon could give a speech to welcome Stephanie McMahon into WWE's group of legends. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell explained why he cannot see the 80-year-old being his daughter's inductor.
"Wait a minute. I'm gonna go on record. I don't think it'll be Vince. No. I think they don't wanna go back and revisit their time with Vince again."
Stephanie McMahon's Hall of Fame induction was announced at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. The Undertaker surprisingly appeared and sat next to the 49-year-old in the front row to give her the news.
Dutch Mantell's memories of Stephanie McMahon in WWE
From 2013 to 2016, Dutch Mantell performed as the Zeb Colter character. During that time, Stephanie McMahon featured heavily on television as an on-screen authority figure.
Mantell did not work closely with the former Women's Champion, but he always had pleasant interactions with her backstage.
"She may have been on the creative team, and I don't know why. Maybe because of something she was doing, but she was always very nice, very friendly, but that's just on the outside. I don't know how she was inside the room."
In the same episode, Mantell gave his honest thoughts on Brock Lesnar and John Cena's match at Wrestlepalooza.
