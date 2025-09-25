"You talk about boring" – Legend blasts Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena in a nine-minute match at the first WWE Wrestlepalooza event on September 20. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, was not a fan of the bout.

Lesnar dominated the majority of the match before hitting Cena with six consecutive F-5s to secure the win. After the contest, The Beast Incarnate made another destructive statement by attacking the 17-time World Champion and the referee.

Mantell said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that the final match between the two legends lacked excitement.

"I did watch the John Cena and Lesnar match. You talk about boring. I mean, it was a straight up, what's he call them, F-5s? He gave them four or five of them, and then he laid there, so what's exciting about that?"

Wrestlepalooza was not the first time Lesnar had defeated Cena in convincing fashion. In 2014, the former UFC star hit 16 German Suplexes en route to beating his long-term rival in a one-sided SummerSlam main event.

Dutch Mantell was not impressed by WWE Wrestlepalooza

After Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated The Usos in a tag team match. Stephanie Vaquer then beat IYO SKY to capture the vacant Women's World Championship. Wrestlepalooza also featured AJ Lee and CM Punk's win over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre.

In Dutch Mantell's opinion, the first WWE premium live event on ESPN did not live up to the hype.

"I wasn't really impressed by the show. They had three and a half hours for five matches."

Cena's next match will take place against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia. The two previously faced off in memorable battles at SummerSlam 2016 and the 2017 Royal Rumble.

