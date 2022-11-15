Bret Hart names his two greatest WWE matches

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has shared his opinion on the best matches he competed in during his legendary wrestling career.

Hart is best known for his run with WWE between 1984 and 1997, during which time he held the WWE Championship on five occasions. The Hitman later spent three years in WCW, where he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice.

In an interview with Tim "Hann" Rivera, Hart said he considers his WrestleMania bouts with Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin to be his greatest matches:

"My favorite match is actually almost a tie. I think it's the Stone Cold [Steve Austin] WrestleMania 13 [match], but I also love the Iron Man Match I had with Shawn Michaels. They're like really close." [1:02 – 1:14]

The wrestling icon was speaking during his Hart Attack Tour 2022 in Brooklyn, New York, the birthplace of his mother, Helen.

"My mom was born in Brooklyn, so there is Brooklyn in me," Hart added. "So, this is like a second home for me. Always had the best fans in New York." [1:23 – 1:34]

Hart is widely viewed as one of the most talented in-ring performers in wrestling history. In August, the 65-year-old spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about his former boss Vince McMahon retiring from WWE.

What happened when Bret Hart faced Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin?

In 1996, Bret Hart lost the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12 in an Iron Man Match.

The epic contest was level at 0-0 after 60 minutes, meaning it went into sudden-death overtime. Almost 62 minutes into the match, The Heartbreak Kid finally pinned his rival to capture the title.

A year later, Hart defeated Steve Austin in a No Disqualification Submission Match at WrestleMania 13. The memorable encounter featured a rare double turn, with The Hitman becoming a villain and Austin becoming a fan favorite.

