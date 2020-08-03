WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart pays tribute to Mark "Rollerball" Rocco

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart has paid tribute to British wrestling icon Mark "Rollerball" Rocco after the legendary grappler passed away this week at the age of 69 years old.

Bret Hart took to social media share the heartfelt words about "Rollerball":

"Goodbye to probably the all time hardest working British wrestler Mark “Rollerball” Rocco. When he wrestled the Dynamite Kid back in the 70’s and 80’s it was incredible to watch. Like two pinballs flying all over the place at a pace nobody could top. Mark was a wonderful guy and a one of a kind performer. I’m so glad I got to know him and work with him. He was truly special." - @brethitmanhart

Mark 'Rollerball" Rocco had classic matches against other British Wrestling icons such as The Dynamite Kid, former WWE Superstar Fit Finlay and others in the 1970s and 1980s which obviously left a lasting impact on Bret Hart.

WWE pays tribute to a legendary wrestler

Mark "Rollerball" Rocco is considered by some to be a pioneer of the modern high-flying style adopted by many cruiserweights and junior heavyweights in professional wrestling today.

WWE is saddened to learn that British wrestling icon and former WWE Junior Heavyweight Champion Mark "Rollerball" Rocco has passed away. https://t.co/TA09sCrVQj — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2020

Rocco was one of the main players and attractions on ITV's World of Sport during the 1970s and 1980s. He would be featured on ITV by promotions such as All Star Wrestling and Joint Promotions as professional wrestling saw a monumental increase in Great Britain during that period of time.

In addition to his domestic success, Mark "Rollerball" Rocco was also widely popular in Japan. He spent a large amount of his career wrestling for the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion. During his tenure with NJPW, he would achieve accolades such as becoming the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship. Rocco would also compete as the original Black Tiger. As Black Tiger, he would have legendary matches against Japanese wrestling icons such as Jushin Liger and Tiger Mask.

While Mark "Rollerball" Rocco never did compete inside of a WWE ring, his contributions to the professional wrestling business is without question. Since his passing WWE Superstars past and present such as William Regal, Flash Morgan Webster have paid tribute to Rocco.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the former NJPW wrestler:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Rocco, known best to NJPW fans as the original Black Tiger, on July 30.



NJPW offers its deepest sympathies to Mark's family, friends and fans.



In memoriam: https://t.co/57M2kRyNzu#njpw pic.twitter.com/MSFyUt6JsB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 2, 2020

