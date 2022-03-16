Bret "The Hitman" Hart pays tribute to Scott Hall

The wrestling world is still mourning the loss of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart took to his Facebook page this afternoon to pay tribute to his friend Scott Hall, who wrestled Hart several times in WWE under the name Razor Ramon.

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Hall. I wasn’t very close with Scott in his later years, but upon reflection, I can flashback to many happy and fun memories of the days when he was my friend," Bret Hart said. "I think Scott carried many heavy crosses long before I ever knew him. He was a good friend to Owen long before he became Razor Ramon. Wrestling life can be so much fun, and at the same time, it can take all you have at the same time. I will always remember Scott in the better times with his cool, dry sense of humour while playing gently with my sons. We had many matches and he was a hard worker. I loved my matches with him at Royal Rumble and the first King of the Ring in 1993."

Bret Hart believes Scott Hall is another wrestler who passed away far too soon

The Hitman continued by acknowledging that we have all lost way too many wrestlers from his generation too soon. Hart hopes that Scott Hall knows that many people love and miss him a great deal.

"I fondly look back on so many terrific matches he had with Owen, Davey Boy, Sean Waltman (123 Kid), and Shawn Michaels," Bret Hart continued. "We’ve lost so many wrestlers from my era, and this is just one more to a list that’s far too long. I won’t blame any one thing, but I do believe that if the days of wrestling 300 days a year had been kinder and more considerate, if we could’ve been home with our loved ones more, many of my old friends and brothers would still be here. I think Scott would smile to know that so many people really loved him and will truly miss him. One more wrestler. A fine machine gone too soon. My thoughts and prayer go out to his family, friends, and loved ones."

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we send our heartfelt condolences to Hall's family and friends during this incredibly trying time.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS

What do you make of Bret Hart's comments? Did Hall's death hit you hard as a wrestling fan? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell