As many know by now, Road Warrior Animal passed away at the age of 60. His pairing with Road Warrior Hawk to form the Legion of Doom, a.k.a. the Road Warriors, will go down as one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history.

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

Many have paid tribute to the fallen legend, including Ric Flair, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Hurricane Helms, Natalya, and many others. Even WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling honored Animal via their respective Twitter pages. One person who will miss him dearly is Bret Hart.

Bret Hart says Animal was there for him during his battle with cancer

Bret Hart, via Instagram, expressed his sadness over losing his friend. Hart said that he would have several conversations with Animal about being the very few left of their generation. Hart also expressed that "All of the Boys" will greet him at the gates.

Animal was considered a legend in the business for all the right reasons. Considering the tributes that have come in over the last few days, it's quite clear that he impacted not just the industry, but also his fellow professional wrestlers.

Joe Laurinaitis, a.k.a. Animal will forever be remembered, and his legacy will stand the test of time.