Bret Hart posts emotional message about family member's recent cancer

Bret Hart's family member recently had cancer. He has now shared an emotional post about it.Bret Hart is one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. He was an influential WWE star who proved that size doesn't matter to become a main eventer. Despite the success he accumulated in the business, things have not been great in the Hart household recently, as his daughter, Jade, was diagnosed with breast cancer a while ago.Now, the WWE legend has taken to Instagram to share that his daughter has overcome and won her fight against cancer. He also urged fans to identify any potential cancer signs early.&quot;I’m so immensely proud and joyful that my daughter Jade has triumphantly battled breast cancer with a courage and strength that will always define her. As a cancer survivor myself, I can’t begin to express how grateful I am, that my beautiful daughter Jade has won her fight. She proved that faith and love can beat anything when one’s heart is full. I am so proud beyond words. I wanted to share this video she made for #breastcancerawarnessmonth as a reminder to everyone that early detection is the best protection. Please remember to self examine and schedule your mammogram.&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBret Hart recently fired some shots at Hulk HoganHulk Hogan was one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling, who was responsible for taking the industry to new heights. While many people acknowledge what Hogan did for the industry, Bret Hart is not one of those people.During a live sit-down interview with media personality Walandi Tsanti, The Hitman talked about his rise in the WWE. He credited Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Perfect, but said that Hogan never helped anybody in the business.&quot;When I look back on my career and in the wrestling industry, I look back at what Roddy and Mr. Perfect did for me. I can tell you that Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody. He never helped anybody else after his time as the top guy. He’d rather see the company sink than actually come back and help make the next star, which in wrestling that’s kind of how it always works,&quot; he said.It's good to see that Bret Hart's daughter has recovered and is doing well.