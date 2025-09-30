Hulk Hogan would have seen the company sink rather than help build the next star, claims WWE Hall of Famer

Hulk Hogan has been accused of not helping anybody during his time as the top star in WWE. The Hulkster reigned supreme in WWE during the 80s as its poster boy, vanquishing one rival after another.
While Hogan's role in WWE's growth is undeniable, he has often been accused of using his backstage influence to get his way and even refusing to put talent over. During a recent Q&A session, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart criticized Hogan for being selfish.
During a live sit-down interview with media personality Walandi Tsanti in Germany, The Hitman talked about his rise to the top of WWE. He revealed how WWE didn't trust him initially, and he went back to being a tag team star before being pushed as a singles talent. He added that people like Mr. Perfect and Rowdy Roddy Piper helped him out.
"When I look back on my career and in the wrestling industry, I look back at what Roddy and Mr. Perfect did for me. I can tell you that Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody. He never helped anybody else after his time as the top guy. He’d rather see the company sink than actually come back and help make the next star, which in wrestling that’s kind of how it always works," he said.
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
He added that WWE kept feeding wrestlers to Hogan, who defeated them, and when Hart became champion, he had no big names to feud with.
You can watch the interview below:
Bret Hart called Hulk Hogan a "bullsh**ter"
Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24 this year, didn't always see eye-to-eye with Bret Hart. The two had a rocky relationship, and The Hitman has not held back in his criticism of the Immortal One.
During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, he said that Hogan wasn't interested in helping build the next generation and only cared about his own spot.
He called the WWE icon a "bullsh**ter" and said he did nothing for him. Longtime fans will remember that Hogan surprisingly won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania IX after the main event where Bret Hart dropped the Title to Yokozuna.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Back to Wrestling with Walandi Tsanti and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!