"Hulk Hogan Was a Bullsh**ter" - WWE Legend

A WWE legend has heavily criticized Hulk Hogan for being a "roadblock" in his career. The Hulkster passed away on July 24 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Since then, tributes have been coming in from wrestlers and fans.

Former WWE Champion Bret Hart has now shared his thoughts on The Immortal. Hogan and Hart didn't see eye-to-eye very often, and in a recent podcast appearance, The Hitman didn't hold back while describing his relationship with the former nWo member.

Talking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, The Hitman shed light on how his initial friendship with Hogan soured over time. Hart said that Hogan wasn't interested in helping and elevating the next generation of talents and was only worried about his own spot.

The Canadian recalled how, after winning the WWE Championship for the first time, he expected a pat on the back from The Immortal, but instead, he became "the enemy," and they were "never friends" after that. Hart also accused Hogan of holding him back in WCW.

"I always will shake my head and wonder why he was such a roadblock for me, like, he, he wouldn’t do anything for me. And he made sure, and I know this to be a fact, but he made sure that, like, when I was in WCW, he made sure that they didn’t do anything with me, like, ‘Don’t do anything with them. Just leave him; let him sit on the bench in the dressing room.’" Hart said. [50:50-51:16]

Doubling down on his criticism, Bret Hart called Hogan a "bullsh**ter."

"When I was a little kid, you go to school and elementary school, [and] there’s just always some kids that are bullsh**ters; that just tell bullsh*t and are just classic bullsh**ters. That’s just the way they are... I think Hulk Hogan was a bullsh**ter!” [49:19-49:50]

Notably, Hogan won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania IX following the main event that saw Bret Hart drop the title to Yokozuna.

WWE paid a tribute to Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2025

At SummerSlam 2025, WWE paid another heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan. Following his passing, the company has done its best to honor his legacy, with tributes on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT.

On Night One of The Biggest Party of The Summer at MetLife Stadium, the company once again had a moving tribute for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, leaving his son, Nick Hogan, emotional.

While Hulk Hogan's wrestling legacy remains unparalleled, there have been stories of how he held back talent and was protective of his spot during his run in WWE and then WCW.

