Bret Hart was known as the 'Excellence of Execution' inside the squared circle. Very few could match his prowess, technique, or psychology. His storytelling ability is unmatched, having countless matches over the years that exuded greatness, including his famous 'double-turn' match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13.

The iconic shot of Steve Austin, face covered in blood, refusing to give up.



Bret Hart knows a thing or two about the different concepts and effectiveness of specific wrestling holds, and his place in the WWE Hall of Fame is a testament to that. On the Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart revealed that a close family member created the infamous 'leg slap.'

Bret Hart reveals Owen Hart created the 'Leg Slap'

Months ago, Randy Orton tweeted #Legslap at NXT stars, which rubbed Tommaso Ciampa the wrong way. Orton clarified his comments saying it was a fun critique of a move that seemed over-done. He said:

"So, the leg slap comment was just me having fun and it got taken a little too seriously. I've been outspoken about the leg slap because I've seen more and more and more and more and more and more leg slaps. Same with repeating moves. Same with guys using the same move. It's superkick, superkick, superkick, superkick. Or they've got that running knee. Every time any of those things happen, you get a big slap to the leg. That has nothing to do with the state of Tommaso's physical wellbeing, but there's that style."

Bret Hart addressed the move and revealed that his brother Owen was integral to its creation. Hart also seemed to support Randy Orton's critique of the Leg Slap. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"In [pro] wrestling today, there's so many people slapping their legs and doing the kicks and stuff that it's like something that-- my brother Owen started all that," Hart claimed. "But I know Randy Orton said something a few weeks ago about, 'does anyone know how to wrestle anymore without slapping their leg?' It's kind of true."

Does Bret Hart and Randy Orton have a point with their comments? Perhaps, that is something the fans have to judge for themselves.