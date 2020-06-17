Bret Hart reveals why Edge texted him after Backlash match with Randy Orton

Edge and Bret Hart had talked for a while before the former's match at Backlash.

Bret Hart spilled the beans on the latest edition of WWE Backstage.

Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart joined CM Punk and Renee Young on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, on FS1. The WWE legend talked about several topics in regards to his career, and also opened up on "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" that pitted Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash 2020.

When the host Renee Young brought up Hart talking with Edge before his match with The Viper, Bret talked about giving some crucial advice to the former World Champion.

Bret told Edge to imagine being in the front row and watch himself wrestle, and then asked him what he would enjoy watching if he sees himself wrestle from the front row. Bret then stated that Edge texted him after Backlash and thanked him, adding that the advice helped him during the match against Orton.

Edge and Orton had a 45-minute classic at Backlash

Unfortunately for Edge, he didn't come out victorious when all was said and done at Backlash 2020. After a 45-minute classic, Orton reigned supreme and walked out of the match with his hand raised high.

This rivalry had kicked off way back in January, immediately after the Royal Rumble PPV. It led to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, which Edge had won. Orton evened the odds at Backlash and the duo certainly made sure that people would heap praise on the match for a long time to come.