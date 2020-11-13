Bret Hart reveals what he told Vince McMahon ahead of their WrestleMania match

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart returned to WWE in 2005 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, years after the Montreal Screwjob. But, it was only in 2009 that he re-signed with WWE and buried the hatched with Chairman, Vince McMahon.

Hart signed with WWE after a 12-year gap and was quickly thrown into a feud with Vince McMahon. In his Confessions Of The Hitman series, Hart described how his WWE return happened and the conversation he had with Vince McMahon.

Bret Hart on what he spoke to Vince McMahon about after returning to WWE

Hart revealed in the series that he had reached out to WWE's Kevin Dunn about returning to the company, who then spoke to Vince McMahon about it. The former WWE Champion said that he had a positive meeting with the WWE Chairman and Hart proposed several things that he could do.

"Vince called me and he wanted to meet me in San Jose, [California]. Like, I was flying through San Francisco and he had Monday Night RAW in San Jose that week, sometime in August, as I remember. And we met, and he was very upfront, and we had a very positive meeting. We talked, and I'll be honest - I laid out every conceivable possible storyline or, 'here's an idea, maybe I can tag up with somebody and we win the tag belts, or how about we do this? Or I can manage Natalya, or manage Tyson Kidd and Harry Smith.' They were wrestling there. How about I do something with them? Maybe I'm just their mouthpiece, or their manager, or whatever." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He said that he pitched wrestling Vince McMahon himself, but said that he couldn't take any bumps or even be slammed due to a lawsuit case that he had won. Hart said that he got the idea of facing McMahon after watching the WWE Chairman feud with Donald Trump. He thought he could do more than what Trump did or more than what he did in his feud with Vince McMahon back in 2007.