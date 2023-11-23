Bret Hart's former opponent claims the WWE legend tried to hurt him

Bret Hart worked for WCW between 1997 and 2000 after his 13-year WWE career abruptly ended. In a recent podcast episode, former WCW talent Disco Inferno claimed The Hitman once deliberately tried to hurt him in a match.

The bout aired on the February 25, 1999, episode of WCW Thunder. At one stage, Hart wanted the match to end after he locked Disco Inferno in a Sharpshooter submission. The in-ring action was supposed to last another 10 minutes, so the referee told the former Cruiserweight Champion not to tap out.

On K100, Disco Inferno accused Hart of being reckless in the ring moments after the Sharpshooter spot:

"Bret lets go of the Sharpshooter, he picks me up, he says, 'What the f**k are you doing?' Like I was supposed to tap out. I can't convey to him that the referee's telling me, 'Do not tap out,' because, in his earpiece, they're saying, 'You got 10 more minutes left.' Bret picked me up for a suplex and dropped me on my neck. I was fine, but you can watch it – he was trying to hurt me." [2:24 – 2:52]

Hart's WCW spell is best remembered for the career-ending concussion he suffered against Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. In 2022, the WWE legend told The Ringer that he wished he never joined WCW.

What happened after Bret Hart vs. Disco Inferno?

The match continued for a few more minutes before Disco Inferno submitted to another Sharpshooter.

The 56-year-old added that fellow WCW star Scott Hall approached him backstage and questioned why Bret Hart acted the way he did:

"Hall was there, and Hall came to me like, 'What the f**k was that?' because he wasn't on the best terms with Bret," Disco Inferno continued. "We didn't say anything to him, but it was a [expletive]. We both knew it." [3:18 – 3:32]

Although he did not enjoy working for WCW, Hart still won the company's World Heavyweight Championship twice and the United States Championship four times. He also captured the tag titles with his former rival Goldberg.

Are you a fan of Bret Hart? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit K100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.