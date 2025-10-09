Bret Hart's shot at WWE legend leads to response from Hall of Famer: "Let him rest in peace" (Exclusive)

Bret Hart has often been very outspoken, and this has resulted in him taking shots at several WWE legends over the years. However, it was still surprising for fans when he attacked the recently passed Hulk Hogan's work ethic, which prompted Hall of Famer Teddy Long to respond.

Bret Hart recently claimed that Hogan was rarely willing to push the younger generation of stars at the cost of his own wrestling image. Considering how Hogan had passed away just a few months ago, this comment came off as insensitive to many, including Teddy Long. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the issue on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis.

When asked about whether there was any truth to Bret Hart's claims, Teddy said:

"I never heard that. It maybe true, I don't know. But if the man's dead, let's let him rest in peace, you know what I mean?"

He further added:

"Bret may know something, you know, more devastating than you and I may know. You know what I mean? It might be eating him, you know what I mean, to talk about it. Bret Hart is a guy that can speak about things and there's no retribution."

What exactly did Bret Hart say about the WWE legend?

Bret Hart was quite explicit in his comment about Hulk Hogan, claiming that the legend was selfish to the point of valuing himself more than any company.

Speaking in an interview with Walandi Tsanti in Germany, he said:

"When I look back on my career and in the wrestling industry, I look back at what Roddy and Mr. Perfect did for me. I can tell you that Hulk Hogan never did that for anybody. He never helped anybody else after his time as the top guy. He’d rather see the company sink than actually come back and help make the next star, which in wrestling that’s kind of how it always works," he said.

As of now, it remains to be seen if the WWE legend's supporters will have anything else to say to Bret Hart after this statement.

