Bret Hart says Jake Roberts sabotaged The Undertaker's WrestleMania 8 match

Bret Hart will always go down as one of his generation's greatest pro wrestlers in the business. His in-ring work, technique, and believability lend credence to the legacy he has left behind, gaining constant plaudits from wrestlers like Chris Jericho and FTR.

10/12/92: BRET HART WINS THE TITLE!



In front of a surprised and jubilant crowd in Saskatoon, The Hitman upsets Ric Flair to win his first of five WWF World championships.



Bret Hart was the standard that wrestlers strived to be. His dedication to professionalism, storytelling, and psychology inside the squared circle always held him in good sted. Except for his issues with Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart put (most) people over.

Not everyone had the same standard that Bret held though. According to Bret, Jake Roberts was the complete opposite of what he stood for.

Bret Hart says that Jake Roberts never passed the torch to anybody

In his series, Confessions of a Hitman via BretHart.com, Bret Hart was brutal in his description of Jake "The Snake" Roberts during his in-ring days. Hart described Roberts as selfish and sneaky at the height of his wrestling days. He said:

"Jake Roberts was one of those guys that never passed the torch to anybody. He never made anybody else but himself. He was a sneaky kind of guy in the ring. He was supposed to put over Undertaker at WrestleMania..I think..WrestleMania 8 in Indianapolis. And then he called something on audible at the end of the match and had Undertaker do his finish on the floor. Undertaker didn't know what to do. He's still, kind of green in those days, and he was trusting Jake. And Jake ended getting counted out on the floor so he wouldn't actually to go in the ring and put him over. And then he was fired."

It should be noted that while Undertaker did Tombstone Piledrive Jake Roberts outside the ring, Undertaker rolled him into the ring and pinned him for the win.

Bret Hart has never been shy of his opinion of others, and this was no different.

