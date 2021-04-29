Hall of Famer says Owen Hart was "tarred and feathered" by WWE before his death

Bret Hart has opened up on how he felt his brother Owen Hart was treated by WWE in the months leading up to his death.

In a recent appearance on The 81 Podcast, The Hitman disclosed how WWE treated numerous stars who were connected to him unceremoniously after his exit. This included his brother, Owen Hart.

Bret Hart said he felt Owen was "tarred and feathered a little" by WWE, specifically by Triple H, who referred to Owen Hart as "a nugget" in a derogatory sense during a storyline. Hart also said his brother struggled with this kind of treatment, but knew there was nothing he could do.

"You know, Owen, he got tarred and feathered a little bit when they had Triple H call him ‘the nugget’ and all that s*** that they were doing with him," said Hart. "And I know that bothered Owen and I know he felt he couldn’t do anything about it... That lasted for a while and I think, maybe, right up until Owen died, even that they were trying to screw with him all the time. But I think after a period of time, especially after Owen died, I think they were like, let’s get on a better road and try to be a better company, maybe. It’s hard to say, I wasn’t there."

Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. A few years later, he took part in a short run with the company, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 26 against Vince McMahon.

Owen Hart passed away in 1999

Owen Hart was an excellent technical wrestler in the ring (Credit: WWE)

Owen Hart tragically lost his life when he fell from the rafters of the arena during his entrance at Over The Edge in 1999.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was in the ring when he felt Owen brushed by him before landing on the canvas.

"Not really hit me. But brushed by me. So I kinda ducked, not knowing what it was. When I turned around, he was there, lying on his back on the corner of the ring." Said Korderas.

WWE gave the Hart family $18 million dollars as a settlement on November 2, 2000, after a lengthy court case over Owen's death.