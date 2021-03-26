"He’s gotta be one of the greatest athletes in the business ever" - Bret Hart on current WWE star

Bret Hart has praised a current WWE star and stated that he would've loved to work with him. Hart was talking about former WWE Champion AJ Styles, who is regarded as one of the best in-ring workers over the last decade and more.

In his recent interaction with The Asylum Wrestling Store, Bret Hart was asked about dream matches in pro wrestling and which wrestler he would've liked to face in the ring if he was still wrestling now.

Hart stated that he could've worked with AJ Styles as a babyface or heel and that it could've been a masterpiece match if the two could have stepped in the ring.

"Of the current guys right now, I think I would’ve loved to work with AJ Styles. I mean he’s such a great talent and such a great wrestler that it would’ve been fun just to wrestle one big time or one big match with him. Either heel or babyface would’ve been fun. He’s gotta be one of the greatest athletes in the business ever and it would have been fun just to dance with him one time, just to have one classic match with him. A babyface match would’ve been a good match. Him working heel, me working babyface would’ve been good. Me working heel, him working babyface would’ve been good. Any way that would’ve, could’ve [been] put it together would have been a masterpiece match. I think he stands out." (H/T Post Wrestling)

In another recent interview, Bret Hart named a few current Superstars that he would've loved to face, and the list included the likes of Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Randy Orton, to name a few.

Bret Hart's last few matches in pro wrestling

11/16/05: Bret Hart makes his return to WWE programming in the form of an interview on Byte This. pic.twitter.com/ANeJClo5OE — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) November 16, 2020

Bret Hart had to call time on his in-ring career way back in 2000 due to a concussion-related injury that he suffered in a match against Goldberg.

He did step back into the ring in WWE in 2010 and 2011, but he had very little involvement in the action in the ring and didn't take too many bumps.

This match made Stone Cold. @BretHart is one of the all time GOAT’s. Hell Yeah!!!RT @WWE__History: March 23rd 1997, WrestleMania 13. 24 years ago today @brethart defeated @steveaustinBSR in one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time. #WWE pic.twitter.com/1lcr84PtkM — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 23, 2021