Bret Hart set to join WWE's The Bump ahead of A&E Biography

It's going to be a busy week for two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. The story of The Hitman's career will be told this Sunday on A&E's Biography that has featured WWE legends and Hall of Famers over the last several weeks. But before that, Hart will be a guest on WWE's The Bump tomorrow morning.

WWE is celebrating "Tag Team Week," and all of their shows this week feature the tag team champions in action. Bret Hart was one half of the legendary Hart Foundation with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, so he's certainly qualified to talk about some tag team wrestling on The Bump tomorrow.

TOMORROW on #WWETheBump



We're celebrating #TagTeamWeek and we'll be chatting with tag team legend and @WWE Hall of Famer @BretHart!



Find out who else will be joining us below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Qu4rXi7H93 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 1, 2021

Bret Hart's A&E Biography is set to air on 6th June

After seeing what A&E has done with the various WWE Biographies over the last several weeks, it will be interesting to see the story they decide to tell when it comes to Bret Hart.

The Hitman is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and his career is worthy of having a documentary of its own. From his beginnings in Calgary Stampede to his slow-burn to stardom in WWE, and his time with WCW where he suffered an unfortunate career-ending injury, there's a lot of stories to be told.

The only WWE-related Biography on A&E so far that has received an overwhelmingly negative reaction was the one on "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Hopefully, Bret Hart's episode won't leave the WWE Universe feeling the same way they did when Savage's biography concluded.

Will you be tuning into A&E this Sunday to check out Bret Hart's Biography? What do you think he'll have to say on The Bump Wednesday morning? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.