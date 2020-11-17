Bret Hart has discussed how he resolved issues with Vince McMahon on his web series Confessions of the Hitman. He spoke about how things were handled after the infamous Montreal Screwjob, and how he and Vince have since buried the hatchet.

The Montreal Screwjob was one of the most infamous moments in wrestling history. It marked the day that one of the greatest to ever do it, Bret Hart left the WWE after being "screwed over" by Vince McMahon.

Bret Hart had refused to give up his title to Shawn Michaels, only for the match to be called in Michaels' favor. That was despite the fact there was no real indication that Bret had tapped out or verbally submitted during the match.

A lot has changed since then though. Speaking on his web series Confessions of the Hitman, Bret Hart discussed how he and Vince McMahon have now resolved their past issues.

"I think me and Vince have reached an understanding where we don’t bring up a lot of old, dodgy stuff, and we kind of buried the hatchet. And Shawn Michaels and everyone else, like, I think in the end, I’m still proud of the way I handled myself through the whole Screwjob period. But in all honesty, I think they’re not proud of their conduct; I don’t think.

"I think they kind of realized now that that was kind of a dumb way to go, and unprofessional way to go, and it caused way more problems than they ever imagined, even though they made money off of the whole concept of what happened. Me and Vince, I think it goes back a number of years – we kind of buried the hatchet." H/t EWrestlingNews

Bret Hart received a call from Vince McMahon after his stroke

Back in 2002, Bret Hart suffered from a stroke and has described his recovery as being one of the hardest struggles he has ever had to deal with in his life.

Despite the struggles he endured, Bret Hart is most proud of the fact that he never gave up on anything during the whole ordeal. You can read more about it here.

As he went into the details of his stroke, Bret Hart recalled a shocking phone call he received from Vince McMahon while he was recovering in the hospital. He remembered that he was still in pain, so he could not properly respond during the conversation, but still remembers it clearly.

"[McMahon] called me up in the hospital, and I remember I was very stunned that he called me in the hospital. Maybe it was Day 3 of my stroke and I was in pretty rough shape still. I could hardly talk and I couldn’t sit up or anything. I was pretty frail, and when you have a stroke, you’re pretty messed up. But he gave me a very heartfelt pep talk. ‘You’re a fighter. You’re going to beat this. You’re going to show everyone you’re going to get through this. It really meant a lot to me." H/t EWrestlingNews

Despite atheir differences and animosity towards one another since the Screwjob, the two have managed to react to the situation as professionals and move on.

It is great to see that they managed to bury the hatchet. It's even better to see that even though they still had issues at the time, Bret Hart and Vince McMahon still cared for each other deeply.