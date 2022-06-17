"You're one of the greatest" – Bret Hart told 4-time World Champion never to turn face (Exclusive)

Bret Hart is one of the all-time greats in wrestling. He's cited as an influence on many top stars of the current generation. His final opponent, ex-WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio, was interviewed by Sportskeeda Wrestling, revealing some crucial advice The Hitman gave him.

Bret Hart returned to WWE in 2010 for the first time since The Montreal Screwjob. His return led to a WrestleMania match, a run on RAW as General Manager, and a brief United States Championship reign. Hart's final bout happened on September 12, 2011, on an episode of RAW.

In his final match, Hart teamed up with John Cena to face Alberto Del Rio & Ricardo Rodriguez. While speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio recalled that night, forgetting it was Ricardo he teamed up with and not Cody Rhodes:

"It was Cody Rhodes and I against Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and I don't remember who his partner was, sorry." (from 6:29 to 6:32)

Riju pointed out it was Cena who teamed up with Hart. However, Del Rio revealed a crucial piece of advice Hart gave him, calling him one of the greatest heels ever and telling him never to turn face:

"It could be. I don't remember pretty well, but I remember being with Cody in my corner and facing Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, who's an amazing human being. He's a great superstar and I just remember him saying, and I'll take that in my heart forever. He said, 'Alberto, you're such a good heel, you're one of the greatest heels I've ever seen. You're so good as a heel that you should never be a babyface.' And I said, 'Amen to that Bret.'" (from 6:40 to 7:15)

Bret Hart wanted to "punch" his TV because of Alberto Del Rio

Bret Hart told Alberto Del Rio he was such a good heel that he wanted to punch his TV. It was likely one of the greatest compliments a wrestler could receive, especially from somebody as respected as Hart.

Over time, Hart's legacy has aged well. There's little doubt he's one of wrestling's all-time greats. The fact that somebody of his caliber praised Del Rio to such an extent shows his eye for the business.

Unfortunately, WWE didn't listen. Del Rio turned babyface in 2013 before a brilliant double turn against Dolph Ziggler that saw him recapture the World Heavyweight Title.

