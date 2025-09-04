Bret Hart will never stop burying WWE management, feels wrestling veteran - "This is not something new" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bret Hart criticizing the WWE team and product. The legendary wrestler has been a strong critic of the current management.

Ad

During a recent interview, Bret expressed his displeasure over his treatment at SummerSlam. He revealed that WWE invited him to the event, and when he got there, officials informed him that they did not have a seat for him. The wrestling icon also noted that Triple H's friend, Kevin Nash, was there too, and he had a seat. The whole experience left Hart feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that Bret Hart was always forward with his thoughts. He stated that almost all the stars from that generation had their own unique personality.

Ad

Trending

The former writer noted that he worked with Hart for a long time, and the star was always this way. If he didn't like something or felt undervalued, Bret would always be vocal and bury the people responsible.

"Bro, I worked with Bret for a very long time. That's who he is. He's just that guy. He's always been that guy. Shawn [Michaels] is Shawn, Bret is Bret, 'Taker [The Undertaker] is 'Taker. That's just who he is. This is not something new. He just didn't start burying people and never smiles. He's been that way from the first day that I met the dude. That's just who Bret is. That's not gonna change."

Ad

Ad

Despite Bret Hart's differences with WWE, his legacy is still undeniable. The star is a seven-time world champion with five WWE Title runs and two reigns with the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

He is also a three-time WWE Hall of Famer, the only wrestler in the world to have that distinction.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More