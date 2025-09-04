Bret Hart will never stop burying WWE management, feels wrestling veteran - "This is not something new" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bret Hart criticizing the WWE team and product. The legendary wrestler has been a strong critic of the current management.
During a recent interview, Bret expressed his displeasure over his treatment at SummerSlam. He revealed that WWE invited him to the event, and when he got there, officials informed him that they did not have a seat for him. The wrestling icon also noted that Triple H's friend, Kevin Nash, was there too, and he had a seat. The whole experience left Hart feeling undervalued and underappreciated.
During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that Bret Hart was always forward with his thoughts. He stated that almost all the stars from that generation had their own unique personality.
The former writer noted that he worked with Hart for a long time, and the star was always this way. If he didn't like something or felt undervalued, Bret would always be vocal and bury the people responsible.
"Bro, I worked with Bret for a very long time. That's who he is. He's just that guy. He's always been that guy. Shawn [Michaels] is Shawn, Bret is Bret, 'Taker [The Undertaker] is 'Taker. That's just who he is. This is not something new. He just didn't start burying people and never smiles. He's been that way from the first day that I met the dude. That's just who Bret is. That's not gonna change."
Despite Bret Hart's differences with WWE, his legacy is still undeniable. The star is a seven-time world champion with five WWE Title runs and two reigns with the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.
He is also a three-time WWE Hall of Famer, the only wrestler in the world to have that distinction.
While using the quotes from this article, remember to credit Sportskeeda for the transcription and embed the video.