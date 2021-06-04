"My favorite opponent ever" - Bret Hart wishes he could wrestle WWE Hall of Famer again

WWE legend Bret Hart says Curt Hennig (a.k.a. Mr. Perfect) is the one wrestler he wishes he could face again.

Hart, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, is widely considered to be one of the greatest in-ring performers in wrestling history. He shared the ring with Hennig over 60 times in WWE and WCW between 1989 and 1998.

In a recent interview, Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker praised one of Hart’s matches with Hennig from 1989. The Hitman responded by revealing that he enjoyed wrestling Hennig more than any other opponent.

“I’ll always say this about Curt,” Bret Hart said. “If I could wrestle one guy again, it would’ve been Curt. He was my favorite opponent ever. My brother Owen [Hart] is a close second.”

Mr Perfect vs Bret Hart from summerslam 91 is one of the best matches of all time in my mind. This is when the Intercontinental title mattered, Bret and Perfect just had amazing chemistry. If you haven’t seen it, i implore you to give it a look pic.twitter.com/Oi260NFU6m — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) January 12, 2021

One of Bret Hart’s most memorable matches against Curt Hennig took place at SummerSlam 1991. Hart defeated Hennig to win the first of his two Intercontinental Championships.

Bret Hart on his in-ring chemistry with Curt Hennig

Bret Hart also defeated Curt Hennig in the 1993 King of the Ring semi-final

While Bret Hart is well known for his technical wrestling style, Curt Hennig is also regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers ever.

Discussing his in-ring chemistry with Hennig, Hart said both men had the ability to produce five-star matches regardless of how tired they were.

“I can remember a lot of times with Curt it was like getting ready to go out there, it’s like I’ve got nothing in the tank,” Hart added. “I’m completely burned out, I’m exhausted. Then you go out there, the crowd starts to cheer, and within about five minutes you’re just giving him a five-star match, laying out all the stops, and giving them everything you have.”

#OnThisDay in 1993: WWF King of the Ring: King of the Ring Semifinals: Bret Hart defeated Mr. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/1eKqwUi9np — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) June 13, 2017

Hennig, the father of former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel, passed away at the age of 44 in 2003. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

