Bret Hart is Wrong About Gunther, Former WWE Manager Thinks

Bret Hart has been highly critical of Gunther's WWE in-ring style in recent years. Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell is a long-time fan of the Austrian and believes The Hitman went too far with his latest remarks.

Ad

Gunther often chops his opponents during matches, causing immediate bruising and swelling to their chests. The lightning-quick offense usually elicits a loud crowd reaction. However, WWE legend Hart said on The Ringer Wrestling Show that the move is "bulls**t" because wrestlers are not supposed to legitimately hurt each other.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell defended Gunther and encouraged him to keep using the chop:

"I think Bret was a little bit stiff on that criticism, and nothing's gonna change just because he believes a certain way. Gunther's not gonna change it. And there's a lot of people who like it. I like it." [43:50–44:03]

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

While he disagreed with Hart's take on Gunther, Mantell backed the Canadian star's claim that wrestling would be better if talents copied him.

Why Dutch Mantell thinks Gunther should use the chop in WWE

Since joining the main roster in 2022, Gunther has been one of WWE's most dominant stars. The Ring General held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days before capturing the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Ad

In Dutch Mantell's opinion, Bret Hart should appreciate that wrestling is a form of entertainment:

"I think it works for him [Gunther] because now he's associated with the chop. Now his opponent, when he chops him back and Gunther sells that, now you've got a chopping contest. Of course, if you wanna overthink it, why didn't he just hit him with a fist right in the jaw? Which is, I guess, a thought, I guess, but, 'Hey, this is entertainment!' You can't be entertainment and real at the same time." [44:49–45:20]

Ad

Mantell also gave his honest opinion on his former WWE ally, Jake Hager, aka Jack Swagger, retiring from wrestling.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!