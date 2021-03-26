"They should’ve stopped that 10 years ago" - Bret Hart on WWE banning leg slaps

It was reported several weeks ago that WWE issued a memo to its talent informing them that thigh slaps were banned from matches. WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart recently shared his thoughts on the matter.

"Thigh slapping" or "leg slapping" has been utilized in professional wrestling for years to make a move more impactful, especially kicks. However, it could be used that it has been over done in today's wrestling. Several wrestlers including Shawn Michaels and Drew McIntyre have commented on the ban with most of them supporting the decision.

Speaking on a virtual meet-and-greet with The Asylum Wrestling Store, Bret Hart stated that it's something WWE should've done a long time ago.

"I heard a few days ago that they outlawed or banned or nobody’s allowed to do the slap stuff anymore, and I’m like totally — they should’ve stopped that ten years ago. It’s slap, slap, slap, slap, and my brother Owen [Hart] was one of the guys that started a lot of that. He brought it to — he was one of the best at slapping his leg on spin kicks and stuff. But come on, enough is enough, in every match. You see guys do stuff and you’re going, ‘That wouldn’t even make a slap sound.’ When you punch somebody in the jaw, it’s not a slap sound. You know, it’s a different kind of sound and you’re making a slap sound for everything. Every single move you do is a slap sound, slap, slap and I totally agree. I’m glad they put their foot down on that but they’re like ten years late. They’ve already kind of in a lot of ways, sadly, ruined wrestling by making it so fake." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The reports also stated that WWE would be issuing a fine to those who fail to obey the new rule.

Bret Hart reveals which WWE Superstar he would want to work with if he was still active in the ring

Bret Hart says he would've loved to face AJ Styles

Bret Hart is one of the best workers in the history of the business. When asked which current WWE Superstar he would want to face if he was an active competitor, Hart came up with a very interesting name.

"Of the current guys right now, I think I would’ve loved to work with AJ Styles. I mean he’s such a great talent and such a great wrestler that it would’ve been fun just to wrestle one big time or one big match with him. Either heel or babyface would’ve been fun. He’s gotta be one of the greatest athletes in the business ever and it would have been fun just to dance with him one time, just to have one classic match with him. A babyface match would’ve been a good match. Him working heel, me working babyface would’ve been good. Me working heel, him working babyface would’ve been good. Any way that would’ve, could’ve [been] put it together would have been a masterpiece match. I think he stands out."

Bret Hart in his prime against AJ Styles would've been a very memorable bout indeed.