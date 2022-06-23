Retired veteran claims he and John Cena were really good friends during his early days in WWE

John Cena is one of the most popular WWE Superstars, on-screen and off-screen. Cena is well-liked in the locker room and is considered humble backstage. Veteran Brian Hebner said he was close friends with Cena during his early days in WWE.

John Cena debuted in WWE in 2002 and started his Thug Life gimmick soon after. He remained a prominent part of the company and started rising to the top after he won the WWE Championship against JBL at WrestleMania. He is a 16-time World Champion in WWE.

On his podcast Refin' It Up, former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling veteran Hebner spoke about his time with Cena while figuring out his position in the company. Hebner revealed that the two loved listening to rap and rode together. He said they became close friends as a result of being on the road together:

"It was just me and John. At that point, he had the rental car gimmick where WWE would pay for it. And me being a smart veteran, I picked up on that. I think I was literally trying to get that ride before I really knew him. I'm Brian Hebner, and he is trying to figure out who the f*ck John Cena is. That's sometimes how you become really good friends and road buddies." (from 31:22 to 31:58)

Brian Hebner praised John Cena

Brian Hebner said Cena was humble from the beginning. He was also a funny guy who loved to joke around. On a light-hearted note, Hebner claimed he liked riding with Cena because he always drove and would also be the one paying.

Brian Hebner @babyhebner Would like to take a moment and really thank the entire roster, the crew, the writers @ScottDAmore and entire @IMPACTWRESTLING family for everything. I am truly a blessed man that is proud to be retiring from the best company in the world! Thank you #123 Would like to take a moment and really thank the entire roster, the crew, the writers @ScottDAmore and entire @IMPACTWRESTLING family for everything. I am truly a blessed man that is proud to be retiring from the best company in the world! Thank you #123

Hebner recently announced his retirement as a referee. He officiated the main event of IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary last weekend, where Josh Alexander beat Eric Young.

