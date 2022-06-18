"This is probably the best move WWE can make" - Brian Hebner on the company re-hiring WWE legend

Former WWE referee Brian Hebner recently stated that WWE's hiring of Jeff Jarrett to overlook their live events was a smart decision.

Jarrett was associated with WCW and WWE in the 90s. In 2002 he co-founded IMPACT Wrestling with his father, where he worked as an in-ring performer as well as in executive roles before his departure in 2014. In 2019, Double J joined WWE as a producer but was released by the company in 2021. It was announced this year that Jeff Jarrett had taken on the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE.

Brian Hebner also officiated matches for WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Hebner recently announced his retirement, citing that he will officiate his last match at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view on June 19.

On the recent edition of Reffin’ It Up podcast hosted by Brian Hebner, he talked about how WWE hiring Jeff Jarrett for the role was a good move as he was a smart person when it came to live events. He added that he had previously worked with Jeff Jarrett and knew his way around everything to do with live shows.

“This is probably the best move WWE can make,” Hebner said. “Jeff [Jarrett] is a very, very smart guy when it comes to live events. I have worked so many live events with him and I could tell you, man, like, this guy, now this is going back to TNA days, he did every radio, every appearance, he did everything.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jeff Jarrett stated that John Cena does not receive the credit he deserve for his tenure in WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer praised the Cenation Leader for his continuous efforts with the company over the past two decades.

In a recent edition of his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, he stated that the longevity of Cena's illustrous career in WWE is what makes him special and that he is a workhorse with a unique talent.

"You kind of look at his career, the longevity. It's special, it's really special, how long he did it and did it full-time and did it on top and the physical toll he took on his body day in and day out. He's a gym rat it paid off, I can't say completely injury-free but man, what a workhorse, what a revenue generator, he's really a unique talent. And I know he gets a lot of credit, I get that, but I still don't think he gets enough."

Jeff Jarrett made a few in-ring appearances at the Royal Rumble match in 2019 and in a match against Elias that same year.

