"It's out of the price range" – WWE legend wants 10-time world champion to be Ric Flair's last opponent (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Road Dogg Brian James suggested that Sting could possibly take on Ric Flair in the latter's last match.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer will wrestle in his last match in front of a capacity crowd at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has been announced as the match official.

James was in conversation with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws podcast. Speaking on a possible opponent for Flair, the former DX member suggested that Sting could be a viable adversary for Flair.

He mentioned that the two shared great history from their time in WCW back in the day. The veteran acknowledged that it might be difficult to book the match financially, and AEW would not like The Nature Boy going over the ten-time world champion.

"Well look, it's out of the blue, and it's out of the price range too, but I'd love to see Sting. Look they don't have to do anything. Chop, chop, Woo, top-rope press, backdrop. That would be an option for me. I just think that's because they had such a great run earlier that that would be an option."

He continued:

"You could kind of get away with not doing too much. But yeah, I guess you gotta beat you'd have to beat Sting and you don't want to do that. AEW don't want to do that." (From 5:52 - 6:30)

You can watch the full video here:

Brian James feels Ric Flair's last match could be a tag team affair

During the conversation, James mentioned that the promotors could also book a tag team match to have some people work around Ric Flair.

"I feel like they are gonna grab some people. I feel like it's not gonna be a singles match. I think it's gonna be a tag or a six-man. And if they don't, good for them," Brian added. (From 6:30 - 6:41)

While the identity of Flair's opponent is still up in the air, the 73-year-old veteran is getting ready for the bout. Over the last few weeks, the 16-time world champion posted videos of him training with Jay Lethal. It will be interesting to see who shows up at the event to square off with the living legend.

