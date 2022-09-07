"Cena was just starting to become somebody" – Former Champion recalls his early days in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and Cruiserweight Champion The Brian Kendrick recently spoke about his most exciting days in the company.

Kendrick had some notable runs with WWE. During his stint from 2005 onwards, he managed to win the Tag Team Championship twice with Paul London. After a long hiatus, he returned in 2016 during the Cruiserweight Classic. The 43-year-old later joined 205 Live and went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Kendrick mentioned that meeting all the stars was a big deal for him back then. He detailed that he was star-struck to see the wrestlers in person, which became a treasured moment for him.

"I got to meet all the wrestlers. So when I was first there, I got to meet all the guys on TV. I was there all by myself. I didn't know anybody. This was as Cena was just starting to become somebody, the Ruthless Aggression era. I gotta meet everybody, wow and I'm just a boy! So that was exciting, looking back on it. At the time, I didn't really appreciate it and that would be the highlight." [From 10:51 to 11:27]

Brian Kendrick names his top WWE Cruiserweights

The Man with a Plan also spoke about some of his favorite Cruiserweights during the conversation. He included WWE Legend Rey Mysterio in his list.

Kendrick also named Chris Jericho, Dynamite Kid, and Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero in his top five.

The former Cruiserweight champion is also a mat-wrestling genius and is credited with training the likes of Sonya Deville and Ronda Rousey. He parted ways with the company in February 2022 after asking for his release earlier in the year.

