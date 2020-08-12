Brian Myers, fka Curt Hawkins, is no stranger to IMPACT Wrestling. After his first run with WWE, Myers went to IMPACT where, along with NXT's Trevor Lee, defeated The American Wolves, Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards. There's been a lot of hype around Myers since his latest run with WWE came to an end.

Another duo that joined IMPACT, The Good Brothers, even spoke about Myers in a recent interview with our own Gary Cassidy.

Now dubbing himself "The Most Professional Wrestler" the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion has already made a name for himself, challenging Eddie Edwards for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Brian Myers accepts Eddie Edwards' IMPACT Wrestling World Title open challenge

While Eddie Edwards was expecting Eric Young to face him for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship tonight, he got a rather interesting surprise. Formerly known as Curt Hawkins, multi-time tag team champion Brian Myers appeared at the top of the stage instead.

Myers made it clear that he was a brand new man, and took the fight to Edwards, even getting some incredibly close near falls. He also brought out a few of his old mentor's moves with the spear and the Edgecution.

Still, it wasn't enough to put away Edwards, who knocked out the newcomer with the Boston Knee Party. Though he wasn't able to capture the gold, Myers definitely put the IMPACT Wrestling locker room on notice.

IMPACT Wrestling's next two shows will be a two-night event known as IMPACT Wrestling Emergence. Who will Eddie Edwards defend his title against next? Will Brian Myers show up as well? Be sure to tune in next week to find out.