Former WWE Superstar reveals hilarious story of who Bray Wyatt was mistaken for

The Great Khali got many wrestlers' names wrong, Bray Wyatt being no exception.

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a variety of subjects. While discussing some hilarious stories about The Great Khali, Myers shared a story about how the former World Heavyweight Champion couldn't remember anyone's real name and confused Bray Wyatt for Michael Hayes.

"So I remember that day because we hadn't seen him in a while. We were bulls****ing with him sitting in catering and kind of ballbusting. We were making fun of that he knows like nobody's name even though he's been around us for like 10, 15 years or whatever. He's like, 'Hey, man,' and everyone's just whatever. Gallows, who knows him like very well was with him in Deep South and wrestled him a million times is like, 'Hey, Khali, what's my name?' He goes, 'Drew!' and we were like, 'Holy sh*t! He knows his name!' or whatever. And then Windham, Bray Wyatt tries to go, 'Khali, what about me? What's my real name?' He goes, 'Michael Hayes, man.' And you talk about a locker room pop. I mean, the boys f***ing exploded."

When will we see Bray Wyatt in a wrestling ring again?

Wrestling fans haven't seen Bray Wyatt on their television screens since the night after WrestleMania 37.

WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract on July 31, 2021, which allowed his non-compete to expire at the end of October.

While many expected Wyatt to make his debut with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear, the pay-per-view came and went without any appearance from the former WWE Champion.

While it's unknown when we might see Bray Wyatt return to the ring, he's made it clear that he won't be gone forever. Perhaps he'll return again when we least expect him to.

How great is Brian Myer's story? Can you believe that The Great Khali thought Bray Wyatt was Michael Hayes?

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Fightful with a link back to this article for the transcription.

