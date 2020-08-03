Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan welcome a baby boy

Brie Bella has announced that she and her husband Daniel Bryan have welcomed the birth of a baby boy to their family. Bella took to Instagram to announce that she had given birth to the child on August 1, 2020.

It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!

This is the couple's second child after Brie Bella gave birth to their first child, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9, 2017.

Twin pregnancy

Brie Bella announced that she was expecting her second child with Daniel Bryan on January 29, 2020. However, it was also announced at the same time that her twin sister Nikki Bella was also pregnant and the twin sisters would be due to give birth at roughly the same time.

Nikki Bella is therefore also nine months pregnant and expected to soon give birth to her first child with fiancée Artem Chigvintsev. During the Season 5 finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella announced that she would be expecting a baby boy.

Brie Bella in WWE

The Bella Twins had been due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2, 2020, during WrestleMania weekend. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed with no new date for the ceremony yet to be announced.

Brie Bella is a former one-time WWE Divas Champion and was at her sister's side during Nikki Bella's two WWE Divas Championship reigns. The latter would break the record for the longest WWE Divas Championship reign in WWE history at 301 days. The Bella Twins were last seen inside of a WWE ring during the Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.

During the historic event, Nikki Bella would challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, despite multiple interferences by Brie Bella, Nikki Bella would be unsuccessful as Ronda Rousey would defeat her to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Both Brie and Nikki announced their retirement from in-ring competition on the season 4 of Total Bellas.

Everyone at SportsKeeda would like to send their congratulations to both Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on the happy and healthy birth of their baby boy.